Home >News >India >Yogi Adityanath announces health insurance for labourers

Yogi Adityanath announces health insurance for labourers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
1 min read . 07:35 AM IST Staff Writer

The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Saturday a health insurance of 5 lakh for labourers and also a cover of 2 lakh if they die in an accident or become physically disabled.

Adityanath announced the schemes on Labour Day while virtually interacting with labourers and labour organisations.

In a statement, he said the state government was committed to work for the welfare and upliftment of labourers through various schemes.

