Yogi Adityanath announces health insurance for labourers
Adityanath announced the schemes on Labour Day while virtually interacting with labourers and labour organisations.
The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Saturday a health insurance of ₹5 lakh for labourers and also a cover of ₹2 lakh if they die in an accident or become physically disabled.
In a statement, he said the state government was committed to work for the welfare and upliftment of labourers through various schemes.
