Yogi Adityanath asks UP ministers, IAS officers to declare assets

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
3 min read . 06:39 PM IST

Yogi Adityanath also directed all IAS, IPS, and the Provincial Civil Service officers to declare their and their family members' properties and make it available on an online portal for the public to see it.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked his ministers, IAS, and IPS officials deployed in the state to declare assets owned by them and their families within three months.

The chief minister said for a healthy democracy, the conduct of public representatives is very important. Hence all the ministers should make a public declaration of all movable and immovable property of themselves and their family members within a period of next three months after taking oath.

The chief minister also directed all IAS, IPS, and the Provincial Civil Service officers to declare their and their family members' properties and make it available on an online portal for the public to see it.

The UP CM further said the code of conduct prescribed for the ministers should be followed in compliance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act in letter and spirit. He directed his ministers to ensure that their family members should not intervene in the government works.

"All ministers should ensure that there is no interference of their family members in the government work. We have to set an example by our conduct," Yogi Adityanath said.

The chief minister directed all departments to guide officers to ensure completion of projects in a set time-frame. A presentation of all the departments for the next 100 days, six months, and a five-year work plan has been done, the CM added.

Under guidance of the Prime Minister, e all strive to fulfil the resolution of 'Antyodaya'," he said.

Yogi Adityanath has formed 18 groups, each headed by a cabinet minister, to tour the entire state and hold meetings with the local leaders and prominent people across districts to know people's issues.

He said these ministers will complete a visit of the entire state before the next assembly session begins.

"The group of 18 will visit all divisions beginning from Friday to Sunday," Adityanath said. There are 18 divisions in the state with 75 districts under them.

“In the first phase each group of ministers will be given responsibilities of different divisions on a rotational basis," he said.

The CM said that during these three-day visits, each team will have to stay at least for 24 hours in a district.

He said that the senior ministers leading the team should visit at least two districts, and other ministers should take charge of one district each.

Each group should hold a divisional review meeting, while connecting with districts under each division virtually.

He also directed the ministers to engage with local legislators, former public representatives, and the party members to hear their suggestions during these visits, and try to address them.

Adityanath also suggested holding a 'Jan Chaupal' for a direct dialogue with the “common man", as well as conducting “surprise inspection" of development works in blocks and tehsils. 

All 18 teams were directed to give their report to the CM office, for discussion in the cabinet and to take action on them.

"The team UP has presented a model of good government in the past five years under guidance of the PM. Now our competition is with ourselves and we have to strive for betterment," Adityanath said.

