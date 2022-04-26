Yogi Adityanath asks UP ministers, IAS officers to declare assets

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Yogi Adityanath also directed all IAS, IPS, and the Provincial Civil Service officers to declare their and their family members' properties and make it available on an online portal for the public to see it.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked his ministers, IAS, and IPS officials deployed in the state to declare assets owned by them and their families within three months.
The chief minister said for a healthy democracy, the conduct of public representatives is very important. Hence all the ministers should make a public declaration of all movable and immovable property of themselves and their family members within a period of next three months after taking oath.
The chief minister also directed all IAS, IPS, and the Provincial Civil Service officers to declare their and their family members' properties and make it available on an online portal for the public to see it.
The UP CM further said the code of conduct prescribed for the ministers should be followed in compliance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act in letter and spirit. He directed his ministers to ensure that their family members should not intervene in the government works.
"All ministers should ensure that there is no interference of their family members in the government work. We have to set an example by our conduct," Yogi Adityanath said.
The chief minister directed all departments to guide officers to ensure completion of projects in a set time-frame. A presentation of all the departments for the next 100 days, six months, and a five-year work plan has been done, the CM added.
Under guidance of the Prime Minister, e all strive to fulfil the resolution of 'Antyodaya'," he said.
Yogi Adityanath has formed 18 groups, each headed by a cabinet minister, to tour the entire state and hold meetings with the local leaders and prominent people across districts to know people's issues.
