According to sources familiar with the details, for its second consecutive term, the BJP is considering several new faces in the cabinet along with the new Deputy Chief Minister. Additionally, it is being speculated that the BJP leadership has prepared a basic list of probable Deputy Chief Ministers and Ministers on the basis of qualification, caste and regional equations because BJP gives place to every caste in its cabinet. The Central leadership will have the final say on the list.

