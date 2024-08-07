Yogi Adityanath calls for ‘Sanatan Dharma’ unity amid attacks on Hindus, temples in Bangladesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that minority Hindus were being selectively targeted in the neighbouring country after the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The UP Chief Minister called for unity to fight the threat against Sanatan Dharma.

A number of Hindu temples and businesses have been vandalized, and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with the Awami League were killed in violence in Bangladesh following the ouster of PM Hasina.

"Today, all the neighbours of India are burning. Temples are being demolished. Hindus are being selectively targeted, and even then, we are not trying to find those layers of history as to why such an unfortunate situation has arisen there," PTI quoted Yogi Adityanath as saying.

"We should remember that the society that does not learn from the mistakes of history, its bright future is also eclipsed. There is a need to work together again to deal with the threat to Sanatan Dharma. There is a need to fight together for this," he added.

Attacks on temples in Bangladesh Meanwhile, Kolkata ISKCON temple vice-president Radharaman Das claimed that in a rare display of bravery, minority Hindus in the neighbouring country thwarted an attack on a temple on Wednesday after another temple was destroyed, deities damaged, and valuables looted by a mob a day before.

Radharaman Das said a mob gathered near the temple on Wednesday, but the Hindus stood against them, forcing the attackers to run away.

"Yesterday, the whole temple was destroyed, the deities were also damaged and they have taken every valuable thing from the temple...they did not even leave ration. Today, there was no attack. One of our temple managers told us that a mob had come but the area is Hindu-dominated and they stood against them and the attackers ran away," he said.

Illegal Infiltration: Himanta Biswa Sarma Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised concern on Wednesday over the illegal infiltration from Bangladeshi borders, stating that the situation can force some people to come to India.