Yogi Adityanath calls upon investor community as Uttar Pradesh eyes 10 trn investment

Uttar Global Investors Summit 2023 is scheduled to be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12 at an event in Delhi. The summit will be attended by world class policymakers, top leadership of the corporate world, business delegations, academia, think tanks, and intellectuals
NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday urged the investor community to invest in the state, as it looks to become India’s growth engine.
Addressing an event to mark the countdown to the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2023 scheduled to be held in Lucknow 10-12 February, Adityanath called upon global and domestic industries to take advantage of the massive opportunities being provided by Uttar Pradesh and to participate in the project of making “New India" a prosperous and powerful country.
He said the state aims to attract investments worth a massive ₹10 trillion through the summit.
“Uttar Pradesh is currently at the pinnacle of a progressive transformational journey under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The vision of ‘self-reliant’ India set by the prime minister is the main pillar of this rejuvenation. Uttar Pradesh has set a goal of $1 trillion, following the Prime Minister’s plan to grow India’s economy to $5 trillion," Adityanath said.
The three-day global summit will be attended by world class policymakers, top leadership of the corporate world, business delegations, academia, think tanks, and intellectuals, who will collectively brainstorm on business possibilities and opportunities for partnership.
Partner countries will include The Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, the UK, and Mauritius.
The chief minister said that so far about 21 countries have expressed their enthusiasm to participate in the grand event.
“...the state government is also organizing road-shows in 18 countries and 07 major cities of India to invite industrial investors from all over the world to the summit," he said.
“Being one of the largest economies of India, Uttar Pradesh contributes about 8% to the national GDP. “We have provided a competitive, attractive and supportive incentive framework by making structural changes in our policies," he added.
The state government has launched the Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission and is one of the leading states in implementing the PM Gati Shakti National Masterplan. Under this, the state government has integrated more than 45 layers important for project planning.
“Uttar Pradesh has India’s largest youth population with 72 universities and 169 industrial training institutes operating across the state. Uttar Pradesh offers vast opportunities for skill development institutes and exchange programmes. For an investor, all this environment is going to create a great investment environment."
