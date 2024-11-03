Who is Fatima Khan? All about woman behind death threats to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Mumbai Police arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly giving a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Livemint
Published3 Nov 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath addresses the public on the eve of 'Diwali', the Hindu festival of lights, in Ayodhya on October 30, 2024.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath addresses the public on the eve of ’Diwali’, the Hindu festival of lights, in Ayodhya on October 30, 2024.(AFP)

The Mumbai Police arrested one Fatima Khan on Sunday for allegedly issuing death threats to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. An official reportedly said that the Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp number received a message from an unknown number on Saturday.

The sender had allegedly threatened that if Adityanath did not resign from the chief minister's post within 10 days, then he would be killed like NCP leader Baba Siddique, the official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Former Maharashtra minister Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12.

The official said a probe revealed that Fatima Khan had sent the message. "The Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in a combined operation with the Ulhasnagar police, traced the woman and apprehended her," he added.

Who is Fatima Khan?

The official reportedly said that Fatima Khan, 24, lived in Ulhasnagar area of neighbouring Thane district of Maharashtra with her family members. Her father is into timber business, the official said.

Khan has a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Information Technology, the report added. "The woman is well qualified but is mentally unstable," police said.

Police are still trying to ascertain the motivation behind the threat message.

(With inputs from agencies)

