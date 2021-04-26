Lucknow: As India gears up for the third phase of vaccination from 1 May, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered 50 lakhs doses of Covishield and Covaxin each from manufacturing companies to ensure availability of adequate doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh government has placed an order for 1 crore doses of anti-COVID vaccines for the vaccination drive beginning May 1.

"An order of 50-50 lakh doses has been placed for both indigenous vaccine manufacturers. In addition, the dose will be made available by the Government of India. A comprehensive action plan is being prepared in this regard," he added.

आगामी 1 मई से होने वाले टीकाकरण के लिए एक करोड़ वैक्सीन का आर्डर भेज दिया गया है।



50-50 लाख डोज का ऑर्डर दोनों स्वदेशी वैक्सीन निर्माता कंपनियों को दिया गया है।



इसके अतिरिक्त भारत सरकार द्वारा डोज उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। इस संबंध में व्यापक कार्ययोजना तैयार की जा रही है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 25, 2021





The Centre on April 19 had announced a ''liberalised'' policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.

As per the central government, manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines will be free to supply 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market, for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before May 1.

The UP government said that in pursuance with the Centre's order, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is planning to take the vaccine across the state in an organised manner.

The state government has already offered the vaccine free of cost to everyone over the age of 18. So far, 1,17,77,209 vaccine doses have been given in the state. This includes 97,79,846 first doses and 19,97,363 second doses, the statement said.

India had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded 38,055 fresh coronavirus cases and 223 fatalities, pushing the virus tally to 10,86,625 and toll to 11,165, according to an official statement.

The state had on Saturday recorded 223 new COVID-19 deaths and 38,055 fresh coronavirus cases -- the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic. The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,97,616.









Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.