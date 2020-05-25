Yogi Adityanath govt says 14-day quarantine for passengers coming from abroad

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government today said that the passengers coming from foreign countries will need to give a consent letter that they will stay for 14-days in quarantine.

"Passengers coming from foreign countries will need to give a letter of consent to the effect that they will stay for seven days at paid quarantine facilities and seven days in home isolation. In some exceptional situations, passengers will be allowed for home quarantine," the Uttar Pradesh Home Department said.

Domestic flight operations resumed today across the country except in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal after two months of suspension due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on today held a meeting with the officers of the 'COVID-19 management Team-11'. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 6,268 COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, including 3,538 cured/discharged/migrated and 161 deaths.

