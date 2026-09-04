Yogi Adityanath govt suspends 5 UP revenue officers over delays in pending cases: Who are they

Uttar Pradesh government has suspended four tehsildars and a naib tehsildar over delays and alleged negligence in disposing of pending cases in revenue courts, following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions, the Times of India reported.

The Board of Revenue has also initiated disciplinary proceedings against all five officers, signalling a stricter approach towards delays in the disposal of revenue cases across the state.

Why were the UP revenue officers suspended? The action followed a high-level review of pending cases in revenue courts across Uttar Pradesh. During the review, Adityanath directed officials to ensure that cases were disposed of within the prescribed timelines and warned that negligence at any level would not be tolerated.

Following his directions, the Board of Revenue conducted a court-wise and officer-wise review of cases filed under Section 34 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, 2006.

Kanchan Verma, Commissioner and Secretary of the Board of Revenue, said the review found that the pace of disposal by some officers was unsatisfactory. Delays and negligence were observed despite the government's emphasis on timely disposal.

Who are the five officers? The suspended officers are:

-Pawan Kumar Singh, tehsildar, formerly in charge at Patti in Pratapgarh and currently posted in Prayagraj.

-Atul Harsh, tehsildar, Ballia.

-Hareram Yadav, formerly naib tehsildar at Dhanghata and currently tehsildar in Gonda.

-Anand Ojha, tehsildar, Khalilabad, Sant Kabir Nagar.

-Vivek Kumar Singh, naib tehsildar, Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow.

The Board said disciplinary proceedings under the relevant service rules have also been initiated against the officers. Accountability will be determined in each case, with further action depending on the findings of the inquiries.

What happens next? The Board of Revenue said the suspensions are not a one-time exercise. It will continue to monitor pending revenue cases and periodically review the performance of officials handling them.

Officials found responsible for delays, negligence or failure to dispose of cases within the prescribed timeframe could face further punitive action, the Board said.

Negligence at any level will not be tolerated.

The government has said the broader objective is to ensure that revenue disputes are resolved in a timely and transparent manner, particularly for farmers and ordinary citizens who depend on revenue courts for issues involving land and related matters.