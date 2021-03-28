Subscribe
Home >News >India >Yogi Adityanath, Hardeep Singh Puri flag off Gorakhpur-Lucknow flight service

Yogi Adityanath, Hardeep Singh Puri flag off Gorakhpur-Lucknow flight service

1 min read . 04:09 PM IST Staff Writer

  • With this new flight service from Gorakhpur, the number of flights to seven major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Prayagraj will increase to 12
  • And from April 12, the Spice Jet flight will allow passengers to fly from Gorakhpur to Ahmedabad

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri flagged off Gorakhpur-Lucknow flight service on Sunday. And also laid foundation stone for the expansion of tGorakhpur Airport terminal building in the area.

With this new flight service from Gorakhpur, the number of flights to seven major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Prayagraj will increase to 12.

From 12 April, another aircraft will be added to this list. From the date, the Spice Jet flight will allow passengers to fly from Gorakhpur to Ahmedabad.

Gorakhpur Airport has seen a significant increase in passenger numbers. With this in mind, it has been decided to expand the terminal building. The Central Government has approved an amount of 26.87 crores for this purpose.

