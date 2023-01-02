Yogi Adityanath holds review meeting on Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh with Team-9

A statement released by the Chief Minister's Office, Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, met with the members of Team-9 on Monday to discuss the state's current Covid-19 situation. Intensity Care Units (ICUs) should be operational in all districts, and there should never be a shortage of medications, specialists, or technicians, the Chief Minister instructed the officers.
The chief minister, also spoke about the state's extreme cold weather and fog related deaths.
During the review meeting, Chief Minister informed, "more than 09 lakh tests have been done in December 2022. 103 cases were found with a positivity rate of 0.01%. More than 11 lakh doses of the Covid vaccine are available in the state. it is necessary to speed up the application of precautionary dose."
According to the official statement, the Chief Minister gave instructions to staff to care for the temporary employees hired during the Covid period. The Chief Minister was quoted as saying that such covid workers would receive preference in future hiring.
At the review meeting, the chief minister instructed that contractors be paid on time.
The statement also said that the chief minister expressed satisfaction that people celebrated Christmas and New Year's with their families in the state's secure environment.
As per the statement, the CM also recommended holding investor conferences in each district, similar to those held in Barabanki.
Chief Minister Yogi emphasised the need for every person in need to have access to a night shelter during the review meeting. According to the chief minister, the state's paddy procurement process is going well, and farmers should receive their payments on schedule.
Team-9 is headed by Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna and Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh. The other 7 members include Chief Secretary R K Tiwari, Infrastructure & Industrial Development Department Commissioner Sanjeev Mittal, Agriculture Production Commissioner Alok Sinha, ACS (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Renuka Kumar, UP DGP H C Awasthy and CS (rural development and panchayati raj department) Manoj Kumar Singh.
