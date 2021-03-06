Global Encyclopedia of the Ramayana, compiled by Ayodhya Research Institute, was launched today by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

While launching it, Adityanath said that this epic and the Mahabharata give the best life lessons, adding that stories in Hindu epics help us envision a better India.

The CM, asserting that historical facts cannot be denied, also added there are some people who raise questions on the existence of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

The encyclopedia will be available in e-book format.

Adityanath said, "This encyclopedia will motivate us to visit Ayodhya as it will introduce all to the untouched aspects of science and spirituality."

"There are Sapta Puri, seven holy cities, which are considered as the holiest Hindu pilgrimage sites. Out of these, Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi are in Uttar Pradesh. It is a matter of pride for us that a workshop has been organised by the Department of Culture, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs," he said.

The Chief Minister said parochialism and constricted mentality of certain sections deprived the country of its justifiable pride in history.

People who are misguiding the public for their own benefit and betraying the country will not be spared. People who are creating false propaganda about India for money will face the heat," Adityanath said.

(With inputs from agencies)

