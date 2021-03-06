OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Yogi Adityanath launches Global Encyclopedia of Ramayana

Global Encyclopedia of the Ramayana, compiled by Ayodhya Research Institute, was launched today by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

While launching it, Adityanath said that this epic and the Mahabharata give the best life lessons, adding that stories in Hindu epics help us envision a better India.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Maharashtra COVID: Over 60K cases in a week, several districts under lockdown

Maharashtra COVID: Over 60K cases in a week, several districts under lockdown

2 min read . 09:55 PM IST
India is the second worst-hit country from the coronavirus after the United States

Centre asks states to prioritise COVID-19 vaccinations where cases are surging

1 min read . 09:37 PM IST
A health worker inoculates a 104 yrs old Octogenarian for COVID-19 vaccine

104-year-old man born before Spanish Flu outbreak gets 1st dose of Covid vaccine

2 min read . 09:28 PM IST
Photo: Reuters

Gujarat man infected with COVID-19 after taking second dose of vaccine

1 min read . 09:13 PM IST

The CM, asserting that historical facts cannot be denied, also added there are some people who raise questions on the existence of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

The encyclopedia will be available in e-book format.

Adityanath said, "This encyclopedia will motivate us to visit Ayodhya as it will introduce all to the untouched aspects of science and spirituality."

"There are Sapta Puri, seven holy cities, which are considered as the holiest Hindu pilgrimage sites. Out of these, Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi are in Uttar Pradesh. It is a matter of pride for us that a workshop has been organised by the Department of Culture, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs," he said.

The Chief Minister said parochialism and constricted mentality of certain sections deprived the country of its justifiable pride in history.

People who are misguiding the public for their own benefit and betraying the country will not be spared. People who are creating false propaganda about India for money will face the heat," Adityanath said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout