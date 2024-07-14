Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Yogi Adityanath-led govt in Uttar Pradesh transfers Ayodhya DM, and 10 IAS officers; appoints new DM Chandra Vijay Singh

PTI

The new Ayodhya DM has earlier served as the distirct magistrate for Sonbhadra

Uttar Pradesh's government under chief minister Yogi Adityanath transfers 10 IAS officers including the DM of Ayodhya

Lucknow, Jul 13 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday transferred several Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including the district magistrate of Ayodhya.

Sonbhadra District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh has been made the new DM of Ayodhya, as per information provided by the state government.

Nitish Kumar, the DM of the temple town, has been made the MD of Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd.

Badri Nath Singh, who was special secretary at the Raj Bhavan, has been made the new DM of Sonbhadra.

Nidhi Srivastav has been made the new DM of Budaun replacing Manoj Kumar, who will now take charge as Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission.

Divya Mittal has been made the new DM of Deoria replacing Akhand Pratap Singh, who will take Mittal's place in UP State Rural Road Development Authority.

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman Indra Mani Tripathi has been appointed new DM of Auraiya replacing Neha Prakash, who has been made the Director of Training and Employment, UP.

Prathmesh Kumar, who was the special secretary with the chief minister, has been made the new vice chairman of LDA.

(with inputs from PTI)

