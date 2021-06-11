OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday.

Adityanath met Modi at his residence, a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the meeting.

Later, Adityanath also met BJP president J P Nadda.

The chief minister is on a two-day visit to the national capital from Thursday to meet the BJP top brass.

His visit comes close on the heels of the party holding a series of review meetings in Lucknow, which had fuelled speculation of a ministerial reshuffle in the state.

During his meeting with Shah, Adityanath presented a copy of the report 'Solution of Migrant Crisis'.

His visit to the national capital started a day after Jitin Prasada quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

After Adityanath met Shah, Prasada called on the Uttar Pradesh chief minister here.

BJP MLC A K Sharma, a former IAS officer who is seen as a trusted hand of Modi, is also in Delhi to meet party leaders and allies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout