Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday.

Adityanath met Modi at his residence, a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the meeting.

Later, Adityanath also met BJP president J P Nadda.

The chief minister is on a two-day visit to the national capital from Thursday to meet the BJP top brass.

His visit comes close on the heels of the party holding a series of review meetings in Lucknow, which had fuelled speculation of a ministerial reshuffle in the state.

During his meeting with Shah, Adityanath presented a copy of the report 'Solution of Migrant Crisis'.

His visit to the national capital started a day after Jitin Prasada quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

After Adityanath met Shah, Prasada called on the Uttar Pradesh chief minister here.

BJP MLC A K Sharma, a former IAS officer who is seen as a trusted hand of Modi, is also in Delhi to meet party leaders and allies.

