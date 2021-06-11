Subscribe
Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi in Delhi

Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence, in New Delhi.
1 min read . 01:40 PM IST Livemint

The chief minister is on a two-day visit to the national capital from Thursday to meet the BJP top brass

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday.

Adityanath met Modi at his residence, a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the meeting.

Later, Adityanath also met BJP president J P Nadda.

His visit comes close on the heels of the party holding a series of review meetings in Lucknow, which had fuelled speculation of a ministerial reshuffle in the state.

During his meeting with Shah, Adityanath presented a copy of the report 'Solution of Migrant Crisis'.

His visit to the national capital started a day after Jitin Prasada quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

After Adityanath met Shah, Prasada called on the Uttar Pradesh chief minister here.

BJP MLC A K Sharma, a former IAS officer who is seen as a trusted hand of Modi, is also in Delhi to meet party leaders and allies.

