Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi in Delhi, likely to discuss new UP cabinet

Adityanath is on a two-day visit to the national capital
He is likely to also meet BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh thereafter to discuss the government formation in the state
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday arrived at 7-Lok Kalyan Marg to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is Adityanath's first visit to New Delhi after the party notched up a comprehensive victory in the 2022 assembly elections.
The Uttar Pradesh-CM designate also met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh in the national capital today.
Adityanath is on a two-day visit to the national capital. He is likely to also meet BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh thereafter to discuss the government formation in the state.
The swearing-in ceremony date will also be discussed during the meeting.
Set to take oath as the chief minister for a second term, Adityanath's talks with the top party leadership, including Shah and Nadda, are likely to centre around a host of issues related to the government formation besides being a formal exercise.
BJP considering new faces in the Cabinet
As per reports, the BJP is also considering several new faces in the Cabinet along with the new Deputy Chief Minister. State President Ratan Dev Singh, Minister Sunil Bansal, state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh will also accompany Adityanath to Delhi on Sunday.
It is being speculated that the BJP leadership has prepared a basic list of probable Deputy Chief Ministers and Ministers on the basis of qualification, caste and regional equations because BJP gives place to every caste in its cabinet. The Central leadership will have the final say on the list.
For the post of Deputy Chief Minister, the names of Swatantra Dev Singh, Baby Rani Maurya, Brijesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya are in talks. Swatantra Dev Singh was the Transport Minister, apart from this he was the BJP state president.
Keshav Prasad Maurya has definitely lost from Sirathu seat in the elections this time but he is the face of OBC. As Deputy Chief Minister, he has governed the state well, so once again he can be made the Deputy Chief Minister.
Baby Rani Maurya has been the Governor of Uttarakhand and is a well-known face of Jatav society in Uttar Pradesh. Brijesh Pathak, of the Brahmin community, has been a law minister in the Uttar Pradesh government. UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, who is also a Kurmi leader, was one of the prominent faces behind BJP's big win in Uttar Pradesh.
Law Minister Brijesh Pathak, who won from Lucknow Cantonment seat, may get the role of Deputy Chief Minister in the Yogi government to maintain the Brahmin equation.
In Yogi Sarkar 2, the leadership is also considering the inclusion of two former police officers in the new cabinet- Rajeshwar Singh and Asim Arun.
The BJP won 255 seats in the 403-member assembly. Its two allies secured another 18 seats.
With agency inputs
