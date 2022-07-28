‘Yogi Adityanath model govt in Karnataka, if situation demands’: CM Bommai

Praveen Nettar, a zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare in the coastal district by three bike-borne men on Tuesday night, the report said. While notifying that the government has taken the murder case seriously and an inquiry is on, Bommai said, "Five teams have been formed and teams have been sent to Kerala and officials are on their job. We are confident that culprits will be arrested and punished soon as it happened in the Harsha murder case in Shivamogga earlier this year."