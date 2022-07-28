‘Yogi Adityanath model govt in Karnataka, if situation demands’: CM Bommai

‘There are different methods to deal with the situation in Karnataka and all of them are being used. If the situation demands, Yogi model government will come in Karnataka too,’ CM Bommai said
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday reportedly said, if the situation demands, the "Yogi model" government that exists in Uttar Pradesh will come into force in Karnataka as well when it comes down to dealing with anti-national and communal elements that are trying to create unrest. Additionally, the Chief Minister gave a hundred out of hundred score for Yogi Adityanath government's performance.
This statement comes in just as the Chief Minister completed one year in office on Thursday, CM Bommai stated, "for the situation in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi (Adityanath) is the right Chief Minister. Similarly, there are different methods to deal with the situation in Karnataka and all of them are being used. If the situation demands, Yogi model government will come in Karnataka too."
According to news agency PTI report, he was responding to a question on demands by a section of BJP and Sangh Parivar supporters, who have turned their angst against the state government accusing it of not standing up to protect the lives of Hindu workers, calling for a "Yogi model" of governance in Karnataka, following the murder of a party Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada.
According to them, the 'Yogi model' refers to strong measures reportedly taken by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to control anti-national activities in the northern state, which include the use of bulldozers against such elements and mafia, the report futher said. Notably, in the wake of the murder a party activist in Dakshina Kannada district, Bommai had cancelled events organised today to mark his government's one year, and BJP's three years in office, that included 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur that was scheduled to be attended by BJP national President J P Nadda.
Praveen Nettar, a zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare in the coastal district by three bike-borne men on Tuesday night, the report said. While notifying that the government has taken the murder case seriously and an inquiry is on, Bommai said, "Five teams have been formed and teams have been sent to Kerala and officials are on their job. We are confident that culprits will be arrested and punished soon as it happened in the Harsha murder case in Shivamogga earlier this year."
