Home / News / India / Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony: Traffic advisory for Class 10, 12 students; new routes, helpline, other details
Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony: Traffic advisory for Class 10, 12 students; new routes, helpline, other details
2 min read.06:04 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
Around 8,000 personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary along with specialised units like the Special Task Force and Anti-Terrorism Squad deployed to ensure smooth functioning during the oath-taking ceremony
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and other top BJP leaders, party workers, business tycoons and who's who from the world of cinema will be present at the oath-taking ceremony of Yogi Adityanath in UP. To tackle traffic issues in view of the mega event, the Lucknow police has issued various advisories for the general public, including students who are appearing for their Class 12 and 10 exams.
In a series of tweets, the Lucknow Police has said in addition to the diversion route provided for normal traffic on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony on 25.03.2022, arrangements have been made for participants of Class 10th and 12th board exams to go from their residence to their centres.
"During the VIP programme, students can reach their examination centres via alternate or diversion routes. Students participating in the 10th, 12th board examinations are informed that they should leave their homes for the examination centres a little early," the advisory said.
It also said that if any candidate faces any traffic-related problem, he can contact the Traffic Control Room on the following mobile numbers.
Around 8,000 personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) along with specialised units like the Special Task Force (STF) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have been deployed to ensure smooth functioning during the oath-taking ceremony.
Among the top dignitaries who'll be present on the occasion are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani. Top politicians, including chief ministers of different states, will also be present. Apart from this, Yogi has personally invited over 50 seers from Ayodhya, Mathura, Varanasi and other cities of the state.
With PTI inputs
