Around 8,000 personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) along with specialised units like the Special Task Force (STF) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have been deployed to ensure smooth functioning during the oath-taking ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and other top BJP leaders, party workers, business tycoons and who's who from the world of cinema will be present at the oath-taking ceremony of Yogi Adityanath in UP. To tackle traffic issues in view of the mega event, the Lucknow police has issued various advisories for the general public, including students who are appearing for their Class 12 and 10 exams.

In a series of tweets, the Lucknow Police has said in addition to the diversion route provided for normal traffic on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony on 25.03.2022, arrangements have been made for participants of Class 10th and 12th board exams to go from their residence to their centres.

"During the VIP programme, students can reach their examination centres via alternate or diversion routes. Students participating in the 10th, 12th board examinations are informed that they should leave their homes for the examination centres a little early," the advisory said.

It also said that if any candidate faces any traffic-related problem, he can contact the Traffic Control Room on the following mobile numbers.

Helpline for people stuck in traffic:-

9454405155

6389304242

Around 8,000 personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) along with specialised units like the Special Task Force (STF) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have been deployed to ensure smooth functioning during the oath-taking ceremony. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Key things to know about Yogi's oath-taking ceremony:-

Oath-taking ceremony to be held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium

The venue has the capacity to accommodate 50,000 people

VIP stage has been prepared at the northern end of the stadium

Media has been allotted an area right before the main stage

The ceremony will start at 4 pm

In 2017, the oath-taking ceremony was held at Kanshiram Smriti Upvan

CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the venue. Drones will be on standby

Who'll attend Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony:-

Among the top dignitaries who'll be present on the occasion are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani. Top politicians, including chief ministers of different states, will also be present. Apart from this, Yogi has personally invited over 50 seers from Ayodhya, Mathura, Varanasi and other cities of the state.

With PTI inputs

