Yogi Adityanath swings for six: Watch UP CM bat at Lucknow Cricket Tournament

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the 36th All India Advocate Cricket Tournament in Lucknow, highlighting the growth of sports in India. He also reviewed preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh, emphasizing infrastructure development and security measures for the event in 2025.

Updated6 Oct 2024, 11:02 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath plays cricket during the inaugural ceremony of the 36th All India Advocate Cricket Tournament, in Lucknow on Sunday.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath plays cricket during the inaugural ceremony of the 36th All India Advocate Cricket Tournament, in Lucknow on Sunday.(Yogi Adityanath-X)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday tried his hand with the bat at the inauguration ceremony of the 36th All India Advocate Cricket Tournament in Lucknow.

“Today I attended the inaugural ceremony of the 36th All India Advocate Cricket Tournament held in Lucknow. In the last 10 years, under the guidance of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, sports activities have expanded in the country,” UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote in a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter).

“'Fit India Movement' and 'MP Sports Competition' are proof of this. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the teams participating in the competition from across the country!” CM Yogi added.

While trying his hand with the bat, CM Yogi tried to go for a straight drive and managed to find the right connection with a wide smile on his face. Even the wicketkeeper behind the stumps applauded CM Yogi's shot.

Earlier on Sunday, Yogi chaired a review meeting to oversee the preparations for the Maha Kumbh next year.

He said that the area for the Maha Kumbh will be more than double as compared to the last one held in 2013.

The CM also said that work for the Maha Kumbh is progressing on a war footing and a target has been set to complete all construction by December 15.

The Maha Kumbh is scheduled to take place in Prayagraj from January 14 to February 26, 2025.

“Prayagraj has to be made grand and beautiful with projects worth more than 5,600 crore,” Yogi said releasing the logo for the Maha Kumbh.

“Over 7,000 shuttle and electric buses will be run for the convenience of the devotees during the Maha Kumbh. Drones will be deployed to ensure the security of the devotees during the event,” he said.

The chief minister said before the Maha Kumbh commences next year, the sewage system will be improved further to ensure that there is no discharge into the Ganga.

First Published:6 Oct 2024, 11:02 PM IST
