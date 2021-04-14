Subscribe
Yogi Adityanath tests positive for Covid-19, goes into self-isolation

Yogi Adityanath tests positive for Covid-19, goes into self-isolation

UP CM Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting in view of rising coronavirus cases at BRD medical college in Gorakhpur.
1 min read . 01:08 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath has appealed to all those who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested and take precaution
  • The Uttar Pradesh CM had earlier said that he isolated himself as a 'precautionary measure' after some officials at his office tested positive for Covid-19

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He is in self-isolation.

CM Adityanath has appealed to all those who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested and take precaution.

CM Adityanath has appealed to all those who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested and take precaution.

The Uttar Pradesh CM on Tuesday said he has isolated himself as a "precautionary measure" after some officials at his office tested positive for Covid-19.

"Some officials of my office have tested positive for Covid-19. As a precautionary measure, I have isolated myself and I am carrying on my work virtually," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Some officials, including his OSD Abhishek Kaushik, have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

This has come in the midst of West Bengal assembly elections, where CM Adityanath was one of the star campaigners for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Earlier today, CM Adityanath directed the state health department to acquire 25,000 injections of Remdesivir from Gujarat's Ahmedabad on an urgent basis.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the officers of the Health Department left for Ahmedabad to get 25000 Remedisver injections at 10.40 am today.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 18,021 coronavirus cases and 85 deaths.

With this, the state's infection tally stands at 7,23,582 and the death toll at 9,309.

The state's previous biggest jump of 15,353 cases was recorded on 11 April.

Over 80 lakh people have been administered coronavirus vaccine doses in the state.

Till now, 3.71 crore samples have been tested, with 2.18 lakh being tested on Monday.

