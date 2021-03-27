Yogi Adityanath to flag off Gorakhpur-Lucknow flight service tomorrow

Yogi Adityanath to flag off Gorakhpur-Lucknow flight service tomorrow1 min read . 12:13 PM IST
The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the expansion of the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Airport terminal building.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off a flight service from Gorakhpur to Lucknow on March 28.
With this new flight service from Gorakhpur, the number of flights to seven major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Prayagraj will increase to 12.
From 12 April, another aircraft will be added to this list. From the date, the Spice Jet flight will allow passengers to fly from Gorakhpur to Ahmedabad.
Gorakhpur Airport has seen a significant increase in passenger numbers. With this in mind, it has been decided to expand the terminal building. The Central Government has approved an amount of 26.87 crores for this purpose.
