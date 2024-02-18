Yogi Adityanath to Naveen Patnaik, who is the most popular chief minister; full list here
A recent survey ranked Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha fifth in popularity among Indian Chief Ministers, with a 41.4% rating. The survey highlighted Odisha's Naveen Patnaik as the most popular leader with 52.7%
Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha occupied the prestigious fifth position in India in terms of popularity rating among the Chief Ministers, according to a recent survey by one of the media aimed at gauging the acceptability of the leaders.
