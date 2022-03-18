Yogi Adityanath is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on 25 March at 4 pm. Adityanath will be sworn in for his second term as the UP chief minister.

While the UP CM will occupy the top post, the BJP is grappling with the question whether to have deputy chief minister.

It is also considering if outgoing deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who lost the election can be reinstated in his old position.

Though the BJP secured a resounding win, Maurya lost his Sirathu seat.

Earlier on Monday, the BJP had announced its former president and Union minister Amit Shah as the observer for government formation in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP has been carrying out an extensive exercise to pick ministers in Uttar Pradesh, politically India's most important state where the party has been dominant since 2014.

Adityanath had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders on Sunday. His meeting with the prime minister had lasted for more than 100 minutes.

Top BJP leaders, including PM Modi, Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nadda, have held extensive parleys in the last few days, working out the broad outlines of the new governments in four states, including Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, ahead of the swearing-in ceremonies expected next week.

The BJP has won 255 seats out of 403 in Uttar Pradesh, while its allies Apna Dal (S) and Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad party) bagged 12 and six seats, respectively.

With agency inputs

