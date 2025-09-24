Yogi Adityanath's BIG claim: Hindu population of India halved between 1100 and 1947 due to foreign rule

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed that centuries of foreign invasions and colonial rule in India not only led to the exploitation of resources and people but also caused a significant decline in the Hindu population.

While addressing a state-level workshop on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat-Swadeshi Sankalp' in Lucknow on September 23, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister claimed that the Hindu population, which he said was around 60 crore by the year 1100, had reduced to approximately 30 crore by the time India attained Independence in 1947.

"By the year 1100, the Hindu population in India was 60 crore. And when the country gained independence in 1947, the Hindu population was only 30 crore. Tell me, should our population have increased or decreased in these 800-900 years?" CM Yogi said while addressing the gathering.

The UP CM said that India had all the resources necessary for prosperity but still suffered due to the divisive policies of foreign rulers. "What did India not have? It had everything. But some divided people on the basis of caste, region, language, and on the basis of many things. And even today, they operate with the same foreign mentality. They're dividing society, creating divisions," the Chief Minister said.

The BJP leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent call for a Swadeshi movement is intended to empower Indian workers and youth.

Hails PM's Swadeshi Call "They'll point fingers at this Swadeshi campaign in every way. But the Prime Minister's message is that we should promote whatever is made with the labour of Indian workers and the talent of our youth," Yogi said.

Earlier on Monday, the Union government rolled out Goods and Services Tax (GST) 2.0, a major reform in the country's indirect tax regime. The same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to the citizens, stating that the 'GST Bachat Utsav' (GST Savings Festival) will help boost savings and benefit all sections of society.

"As the nation celebrates the beginning of Navaratri, I extend heartfelt wishes to you and your families. May this festival bring good health, happiness and prosperity to everyone. This year, the festive season brings an added reason to rejoice. From September 22nd, the Next Generation GST reforms have begun to make their presence felt, marking the start of a 'GST Bachat Utsav' or 'GST Savings Festival' across the country," PM Modi wrote in the letter.