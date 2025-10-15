Yogi Adityanath's big 'jail warning' ahead of Diwali: 'If anyone tries to disrupt joy and enthusiasm of festival...'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared that anyone attempting to disturb the peace during Diwali celebrations will face immediate imprisonment. His statement follows recent violent clashes in Bareilly, emphasising his government's commitment to maintaining harmony.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published15 Oct 2025, 02:39 PM IST
CM Yogi Adityanath
CM Yogi Adityanath(HT_PRINT)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned that anyone who tries to disrupt peace ahead of Diwali would be put behind bars. Adityanath said that his government would not bow down to rioters.

“If anyone tries to disrupt the joy and enthusiasm of this festival, the bars of the jail will be waiting for them; no matter who they are, they will be put behind bars without delay,” Adityanath said.

Last month, the UP CM Adityanath issued a stern warning against those attempting to disrupt peace, particularly during the festive season, asserting that any act of anarchy would be met with consequences that future generations would remember.

"Festivals and celebrations should be observed in a peaceful and harmonious manner. In the last 8 years, all the festivals of every community in Uttar Pradesh have been celebrated peacefully... This is no longer a government that bows down to rioters," Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Chief Minister’s warning came in the wake of violent clashes in Bareilly on September 26, when a large crowd carrying ‘I Love Muhammad’ posters fought with police outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers. The crowd was reportedly angry over the cancellation of a proposed demonstration called by local cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan.

