Yogi Adityanath's big warning! Bulldozers will act against anyone encroaching on monuments, govt land

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday issued a strong warning on Wednesday, cautioning that no one would be spared if they illegally encroach upon monuments, mythological sites or government land, asserting that bulldozers will act even if the offender is influential.

“Whoever encroaches upon any monument or mythological site, I will not spare them. If any mafia illegally occupies government land and turns it into a den of extortion or immoral activities, bulldozers will roll and no one can stop it,” the CM said while addressing the state Assembly during a discussion on the supplementary budget.

Adityanath said the change in the perception of Uttar Pradesh has been a result of improved law and order.

"A secure environment is essential for everyone. It is because of security that the outlook towards Uttar Pradesh has changed," he said.

"A criminal knows about the consequences (of his criminal acts) now. Anyone who deliberately provokes the system knows that this is no longer the Uttar Pradesh where criminals used to chase police personnel. This government guarantees safety to citizens, but it also warns criminals -- 'reform yourselves or the road to Yamraj is open'. He (criminal) can get a call from Yamraj anytime," the chief minister said.

‘First requirement is security…’ Adityanath asserted that clear policies and a strong political will are necessary for economic growth.

"Whether it is an individual, the society or an institution -- the first requirement is security. There must be the rule of law and a sense of safety for everyone. Every daughter and every trader should feel secure -- this should be the first priority of any government," he said.

Expressing satisfaction over the secure environment provided by his government, Adityanath said the people of Uttar Pradesh have responded through their electoral mandates.

"What we have done and what we have not done -- the people of Uttar Pradesh are giving the results and they will continue to do so. What matters is the perception within and outside the state -- before 2017 and after 2017," he said.

Adityanath claimed that Uttar Pradesh did not enjoy a good reputation before 2017 but now, people across the country acknowledge the improvement.

"Today, wherever people go, they hear that there is a strong security environment in Uttar Pradesh. There are no riots, no anarchy," he said.

Referring to the issue of justice, the chief minister targeted the previous SP regime in the state, alleging that it failed to deliver justice to one of its own party members.

"Your MLA Pooja Pal did not get justice because you lacked the courage. Bowing before the mafia was your compulsion. You could not deliver justice to a poor daughter in front of goons," he said.

The chief minister said justice under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government would not depend on political affiliation.

"Whether a daughter belongs to this side or that side, she will get justice in all circumstances," he asserted.

Adityanath said he has also promised to give security to SP MLA Vijma Yadav.

"This is not about a single member, not about supporters of the ruling party or the opposition. Every daughter, every trader and every citizen of the country must get a secure environment. This is the priority of this government," he added.

Adityanath said in order to break the backbone of the education mafia, his government has appointed retired DGP Prashant Kumar as the head of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC).

He alleged that the SP was responsible for Uttar Pradesh getting the "BIMARU" tag but asserted that there is no "policy paralysis" now and that is why the state is getting investments.

Uttar Pradesh has become a revenue-surplus state in the last five years and is a dream investment destination, Adityanath said.

Stating that his government is committed to ensuring people's welfare without discrimination, he asked whether there was any disparity in ration distribution.

"Did anyone stop food from reaching the poor? No BJP MLA or ally distributes benefits by looking at faces. Gas connections, ration cards, Ayushman Bharat cards -- these are rights, not favours. Even from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, giving money by seeing faces is a sin for us. This government stands for the welfare and security of 25 crore people without discrimination," Adityanath said.

About corruption in projects launched during the SP's rule, he said the JPN International Centre (JPNIC) was a ₹175-crore project, while an amount of ₹860 crore was spent on it and it was still incomplete.

Similarly, the Gomti Riverfront was a ₹167-crore project and an amount of ₹1,400 crore was spent on it but it remained unfinished, he said.

On the Purvanchal Expressway, he said, "By god's grace, your government had already fallen. You had planned 340 km at ₹15,200 crore only for civil work. We redesigned it -- ”341-km long, 120-metre wide -- and completed it in ₹11,800 crore."

"This was not governance. This was a joke on the nation and its people. Corruption thrived because intentions were never clean," the chief minister alleged.

Alleging the presence of a "pick-and-choose policy" in providing jobs during the SP regime, he said, "Youngsters were angry because they knew the lists were already prepared on the basis caste and connections."

On attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Adityanah said, "In Bangladesh, a Dalit Hindu man was burned alive. You cry over incidents in Gaza, but your tongues fall silent here because the victim is a Hindu, a Dalit. You only see them as vote banks."

"This is not politics. This is the truth of appeasement -- the same appeasement that created Bangladesh," he said.