Yogi Adityanath's Japan visit: Uttar Pradesh CM takes ride on Maglev train — check its features

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is in Japan from February 25 to 26, will participate in a series of events, following his visit to Singapore on February 23 and 24.

A major highlight of the Japan trip is a test ride on the country’s state-of-the-art magnetic levitation (SC Maglev) train, according to ANI citing an official statement. The Chief Minister took the ride in Yamanashi.

SC Maglev train features The SC Maglev is Japan’s cutting-edge high-speed magnetic levitation train, developed by the Central Japan Railway Company.

It employs superconducting magnets to lift and propel the train above the tracks, eliminating friction and enabling speeds exceeding 600 km/h. Tested on the Yamanashi Maglev Line, it set a world speed record of 603 km/h in 2015. The train will operate on the Chuo Shinkansen line, providing rapid connectivity between Tokyo and Nagoya.

Japanese experts point out that the maglev system relies on superconducting magnets and a sophisticated guideway mechanism, providing stability and safety even at extremely high speeds. Currently in the testing phase, the technology is widely considered a standard for next-generation transportation.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Adityanath conveyed his appreciation to the Japanese government and the Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture for their efforts in strengthening India-Japan relations and promoting clean energy collaboration.

"I am very delighted that the Japanese government and the Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture are playing a significant role in strengthening the relationship between Japan and India, and in advancing the efforts made by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," UP CM Adityanath mentioned.

The Chief Minister also drew attention to partnership in green hydrogen and academic excellence. Citing a proposal put forward during the Governor’s visit to Uttar Pradesh, he mentioned that the state has initiated a major programme to develop IIT Kanpur as a Centre of Excellence.

He stated that building on the Governor’s initiative, the programme aims to position IIT Kanpur as a hub for green hydrogen technology, which he believes can significantly contribute to PM Modi's mission of achieving energy self-sufficiency in UP.

Officials stated that the visit goes beyond mere technological observation and is intended to explore opportunities for enhancing modern transport infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh, the report noted.

The state has already initiated major projects such as expressways, metro rail networks, and regional rapid transit systems, it said, adding that the visit is also seen within the wider framework of India-Japan collaboration in high-speed rail, smart mobility, and sustainable transport, which officials believe could influence the future of infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh and other regions.

(With inputs from agency)