Keshav Prasad Maurya, who failed to win his seat in the assembly polls, was named the deputy CM again. Brajesh Pathak too is a deputy chief minister, replacing Dinesh Sharma in the outgoing Adityanath cabinet
Yogi Adityanath on Friday took oath as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister for a second term at a ceremony where 52 others were sworn in as ministers.
Apart from the CM, 18 cabinet ministers, 14 ministers of state (independent charge) and 20 other ministers of state were administered the oath by Governor Anandiben Patel.
Twenty-one ministers of the previous Adityanath government have been retained and 22 ministers have been dropped. There are 31 new faces in the new cabinet that also include five women ministers.
Keshav Prasad Maurya, who failed to win his seat in the assembly polls, was named the deputy CM again. Brajesh Pathak too is a deputy chief minister, replacing Dinesh Sharma in the outgoing Adityanath cabinet.
Ministers replaced/missing
Several prominent faces were missing from the Uttar Pradesh government this time.
Apart from Dinesh Sharma, Shrikant Sharma and Siddhartha Nath Singh failed to make the cut.
The name of Satish Mahana, who headed the industry department in the previous BJP government and was elected from Maharajpur in Kanpur district, was missing from the list of new ministers.
Ramapati Shastri, a BJP MLA from Mankapur in Gonda district, too was left out. Earlier, he held the charge of the social welfare minister.
With UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh taking oath as a cabinet minister, the post of state party chief is likely to fall vacant and a new leader may be appointed to the position, a senior leader said, citing the "one person, one post" principle.
Among the leaders who failed to get a ministerial berth this time were Jai Pratap Singh, Ram Naresh Agnihotri, Ashutosh Tandon, Neelkanth Tiwari and Mahendra Singh.
Mohsin Raza, who was the lone Muslim minister in the previous state government, was replaced by Danish Azad Ansari.
Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini and Dara Singh Chauhan, who were ministers in the previous BJP government, had quit the BJP just ahead of the Assembly polls and contested from the Opposition Samajwadi Party.
Ministers Mukut Bihari Verma and Swati Singh were not given ticket by the BJP in the just-concluded Assembly polls.
The ceremony at a Lucknow stadium that can hold 50,000 people was designed to be a mega event, attended by top Union ministers and chief ministers from BJP-run states.
Apart from the CMs of BJP-run state, Bihar chief minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar attended the ceremony as an NDA partner.
