Home >News >India >Yogi govt clears proposal to rename Ayodhya airport as Sri Ram airport
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Yogi govt clears proposal to rename Ayodhya airport as Sri Ram airport

1 min read . 07:28 AM IST Staff Writer

The proposal for the same will be sent to the Ministry of Civil Aviation

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, cleared the proposal to rename the Ayodhya airport as Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram Airport.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, cleared the proposal to rename the Ayodhya airport as Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram Airport.

The proposal for the same will be sent to the Ministry of Civil Aviation after it is passed by the state Assembly, said an official release of Uttar Pradesh government.

The proposal for the same will be sent to the Ministry of Civil Aviation after it is passed by the state Assembly, said an official release of Uttar Pradesh government.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath had announced on the occasion of Deepotsav on Diwali eve in November 2018 that Ayodhya will have both international and domestic terminals and could potentially be one of the largest airports of UP.

The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is underway.

