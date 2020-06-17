Home >News >India >Yogi govt decides to resume OPDs in Health centres, private hospitals

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to re-open OPDs in Primary Health Centers (PHC), Community Health Centres (CHC) and in private hospitals of the state.

OPDs had been shut because of the countrywide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad directed this to all district magistrates and Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) in the state.

With the resumption of OPDs, the state government also issued guidelines to be followed in the hospitals for the prevention of COVID-19.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Junior doctors at NRS Medical College and Hospital demonstrate against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in Kolkata on Friday (ANI)

Doctors’ stir continues, OPDs shut, private hospitals too join the protest

2 min read . 14 Jun 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout