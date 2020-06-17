Subscribe
Home >News >India >Yogi govt decides to resume OPDs in Health centres, private hospitals
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds a meeting with the officers of 'COVID-19 management team-11', in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Yogi govt decides to resume OPDs in Health centres, private hospitals

1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Staff Writer

OPDs had been shut because of the countrywide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to re-open OPDs in Primary Health Centers (PHC), Community Health Centres (CHC) and in private hospitals of the state.

Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad directed this to all district magistrates and Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) in the state.

With the resumption of OPDs, the state government also issued guidelines to be followed in the hospitals for the prevention of COVID-19.

