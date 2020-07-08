In a massive drive launched against gangsters in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has slapped stringent charges against 88 criminals under the National Security Act (NSA) in the past one week.

Uttar Pradesh’s additional chief secretary-cum- principal secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi on Tuesday said the NSA has been invoked against 88 people in 67 cases in the past one week.

On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) gunned down a close aide -- Amar Dubey -- of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey.

STF IG Amitabh Yash on Wednesday said Amar Dubey, a close aide to Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh task force in Hamirpur district.

Vikas Dubey is a main accused in the Kanpur encounter case.

On 2 July late night, eight policemen were killed after Vikas and his men allegedly opened fire on the police team which had came to arrest him.

The bounty on Vikas Dubey’s arrest has been increased to Rs2.5 lakh.

From January till now, 1,889 cases have been registered under the Gangsters Act in the state and the properties worth Rs26 crores have been attached this week under the Act.

This year the NSA has been invoked in 120 cases of which 63 were related to cow slaughter, 3 crimes against women and 13 other heinous crimes, Awasthi had said.

