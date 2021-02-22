OPEN APP
Yogi govt to develop Jewar Airport as Asia's biggest, plans 6 runways

1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 01:19 PM IST Ravi Prakash Kumar

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh govt plans to develop Jewar Airport as Asia's biggest airport. The state govt has proposed to set aside 2,000 crore for Jewar Airport, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said Monday while presenting 5,50,270.78 crore budget for 2021-22 in the State Assembly.

The state govt has also increased the number of runways of the Jewar Aiport to six, from two proposed earlier. The UP government presented its first paperless budget in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly today.

Reading out the budget speech from a laptop, FM Khanna said the target was to make Uttar Pradesh "Aatmanirbhar" and ensure all round development of the state.

This is the fifth budget of the present government in the state before the UP Assembly elections due early next year.

The UP government has appointed Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) as the implementing agency on its behalf for the airport in Jewar.

Zurich Airport International AG was earlier selected as the concessionaire for developing the Noida International Airport at Jewar.

The first phase of the airport will be spread over 1,334 hectares and would cost 4,588 crores. It is expected to be completed by 2023.

