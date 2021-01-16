Yogi, WB guv praise Modi ahead of nationwide Covid 19 vaccination drive

Ahead of the nationwide vaccine rollout, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conducting one of the largest vaccination drives .

Yogi thanks the Prime Minister saying 'this historic event will save us from the deadly Covid 19 pandemic'.

On Friday, Yogi tweeted in Hindi, the largest vaccination drive in the world will start from Saturday under the leadership of Narendra Modi. This historic event will save us from the deadly Covid 19 pandemic.

Adityanath last week said his government will attempt to cover each and every person in the state.

"The vaccination drive will start from January 16 and we aim to cover each and every person under it. It will also be ensured that all guidelines of the Union government are followed during vaccination," Adityanath said while inaugurating a “Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela" at Sankisa in Farrukhabad.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar while attending an event in Kolkata on Friday said that the country has done excellent work in the field of vaccine research.

"The largest democracy with 1.3 billion people faced a great challenge on account of COVID pandemic. If you examine on the global horizon, the track record has been excellent even in the field of research and getting this vaccine. India is contributing by research to the welfare of its people. The vaccine has arrived and things will get on track," Dhankhar said.

India is launching one of the world’s largest coronavirus vaccination drives on Saturday, setting in motion a complex deployment plan aimed at stemming the wide spread of infections across a nation of more than 1.3 billion people.

At hospitals and vaccination centers across major Indian cities -- from Mumbai to New Delhi -- tens of thousands of key front-line workers are expected to line up to receive and administer the first vaccines.

The vaccination programme will cover the entire country, with more than 3,000 session sites connected virtually throughout the exercise. According to the government, around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated on Saturday at each of these session sites. The vaccination drive has been planned in a phased manner, identifying priority groups. Health workers, both in government and the private sector, including Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) workers will receive the vaccine during this phase.

The inoculation campaign across the world’s second-most populous country will be a crash course over whether Covid-19 can be swiftly tamed in nations with disjointed health and transportation networks. Officially more than 10.5 million people in India have been infected with the disease that has also killed at least 150,000 in its borders.





