Yogi Adityanath oath-taking Live updates: Amit Shah arrives in Lucknow for ceremony
Yogi Adityanath Shapath updates: People have started gathering at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow for the swearing-in ceremony
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Yogi Adityanath Shapath updates: People have started gathering at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow for the swearing-in ceremony
Yogi Adityanath will take oath as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time on Friday in a grand ceremony at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and senior BJP leaders are expected to attend the ceremony.
Adityanath is scripting history as he takes oath as UP CM for a second term in office after completing a full five-year term, a feat none of his predecessors has been able to achieve.
UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath arrived at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium where he will take the oath.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Haryana CM ML Khattar, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur and others were also present.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Lucknow on Friday for the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath.
Several opposition leaders, including Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony.
Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday arrived in Lucknow for the swearing-in ceremony.
Probably UP MLAs, including Vijay Lakmi Gautam (Salempur, Deoria), Sanjay Singh (Pilibhit) and Rakesh Rathore (Sitapur), visited the chief minister designate's residence in an indication that they might be asked to take the oath on Friday.
Others who are believed to have arrived there included several names of the outgoing ministry including Brijesh Pathak, Sandip Singh, Jitin Prasad besides former bureaucrat A K Sharma and BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh.
The BJP won 255 seats in Uttar Pradesh with its allies in the state also registering impressive performance. The chief minister is expected to carry the momentum of the party's electoral victory to fulfil the poll promises and give a further push for the development of the state in his second term.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!