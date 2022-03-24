Lucknow Traffic Police on Thursday issued a traffic diversion plan in view of the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tomorrow

Yogi Adityanath is taking the oath as the new chief minister of Uttar Pradesh tomorrow in Lucknow. In view of this, the Lucknow Police has issued a traffic advisory under which a traffic diversion plan has been devised for the convenience of people. The new traffic diversion plan will be effective from 10 PM to March 25.

"All vehicles except the attendee vehicles will be diverted to other routes in the city. Traffic from Ayodhya to Barabanki would be diverted to Chinhut circle," stated an official release by Lucknow Traffic Police.

Traffic from Lucknow to Bareilly will be delivered towards Hazrat ganj, and people leaving towards Bareilly can take an exit from the jail road.

The traffic around the stadium will be completely restricted for public transport and civil vehicles. The police have also created separate route diversions and parking spaces to avoid traffic snarls.

Here are the details:-

1) The traffic diversion plan to be effective from 10 PM

2) Traffic from Ayodhya to Barabanki to be diverted to Chinhut circle

3) Traffic from Lucknow to Bareilly will be delivered towards Hazrat ganj

4) Traffic around the stadium to be restricted for public transport and civil vehicles

Who's who in Yogi Adityanath's ceremony:-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda are among the list of invitees scheduled to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, ANI reports quoting sources.

Other than Union Ministers and the leadership of BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, many other Union Cabinet Ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are also among the invitees. Several Opposition leaders have also been invited to the ceremony.

Beneficiaries of various central and state-run welfare schemes have also been invited to the oath-taking ceremony with a special focus on women beneficiaries. Preparations for the grand ceremony have begun in Ekana Stadium of Lucknow.

In the UP assembly polls, the BJP came to power again by securing victory on 255 out of 403 constituencies. The party emerged victorious by winning a 41.29 per cent vote share. Yogi will become the first CM in the past 37 years to return to power after finishing his term.

With ANI inputs

