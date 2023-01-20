Japanese sports equipment maker Yonex said it will expand manufacturing capability in India to make full carbon graphite badminton racquets to tap a fast-growing market. The company currently produces only aluminium two -piece beginner racquets in the country.

“A lot in India and quite a few people are playing casually and at the club level. Manufacturing this (carbon graphite) racquet will get us into that kind of customer segment where players are looking to get more serious with the sport," Vikramaditya Dhar, managing director, Sunrise Sports India Pvt. Ltd said in an interview. Sunrise is a unit of Singapore-based Sunrise and Co., a distributor of Yonex products in several Southeast Asian markets.

Dhar did not disclose the likely investment in the new venture, but said the new capacity would be built on a five-acre land parcel.

Earlier, the company was importing all Yonex racquets that were used by professional players in India. “This will be a gradual transition for us from importing and we will begin with a small capacity and later scale up. Eventually, this new category would be about 20% of the entire racquets sold in the future. We currently manufacture about 800,000-900,000 entry level racquets here," added Dhar.

The company currently runs about 50 franchised stores in India. It earns 5-8% of sales from online channels. But it does not intend to increase its store count yet.

Yonex Sunrise also has a five-year relationship with the Badminton Association in India and is a sponsor to all its tournaments.

To be sure, Yonex lost two top ambassadors -- PV Sindhu and Srikanth Kidambi -- in 2018. But Dhar said that it is part of the business. In recent years, Chinese competitor Li Ning has come up as a formidable opponent to once undisputed leader Yonex with whom Sindhu signed a ₹50 crore deal.

“Ultimately, our sponsorship is dynamic for all the new players who come up. Beyond players, it’s also towards the development of the sport itself and not just the players themselves," Dhar said.

According to IMARC Group, the Indian sports and fitness goods market touched $1.93 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to about $3 billion by 2027, recording a compound annual growth rate of 8.5%.