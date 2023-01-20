Yonex set to make carbon graphite rackets in India2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 11:46 PM IST
- The company currently produces only aluminium two -piece beginner racquets in the country
Japanese sports equipment maker Yonex said it will expand manufacturing capability in India to make full carbon graphite badminton racquets to tap a fast-growing market. The company currently produces only aluminium two -piece beginner racquets in the country.
