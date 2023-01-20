Yonex set to make carbon graphite rackets in India

“A lot in India and quite a few people are playing casually and at the club level. Manufacturing this (carbon graphite) racquet will get us into that kind of customer segment where players are looking to get more serious with the sport," Vikramaditya Dhar, managing director, Sunrise Sports India Pvt. Ltd said in an interview. Sunrise is a unit of Singapore-based Sunrise and Co., a distributor of Yonex products in several Southeast Asian markets.