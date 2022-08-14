Jhunjhunwala like most celebrities also had a parody blogger to his credit which more often than not, people have mistook for the investor himself
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away due to cardiac arrest in the early morning of 14 August, a week after the airless company he co-founded- Akasa Airlines, took flight. He was 62. Often compared to warren Buffet in India, Jhunjhunwala had boasted a net worth crossing $4 billion.
Jhunjhunwala like most celebrities also had a parody blogger to his credit which more often than not, people have mistook for the investor himself. Aditya Magal is the anonymous writer behind 'The Secret Journal of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala'.
According to ET, the blog was started in 2008 by Mark Fidelman, an American who then worked in Indian real estate. Inspired by the success of the Fake Steve Jobs blog, Fidelman created the blog as a platform to vent his frustrations with India after his business here suffered. After three months, Fidelman told Magal, who he knew through a business association, about the blog, and asked him to take over.
The last update of this blog is on 2 July, 2014.
ET had facilitated a meeting between the Fake Jhunjhunwala and the real Jhunjhunwala and it was every bit hilarious as one could imagine.
Mint's Editor-in-Chief had tweeted about the interaction and said, “In 2012, I telephoned Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to ask whether he’d like to meet the anonymous blogger behind the popular The Fake Jhunjhunwala blog. He readily agreed. A few days later, I got to witness their interaction. It was delightful.", Sruthijith wrote on Twitter.
Upon meeting the blogger, Jhunjhunwala had asked if Magal had a girlfriend, to which the latter said he did not. Upon insisting that Magal, who was then 26-year old, should have a girlfriend, the blogger enquired about the reason.
"Because only when you experience the whims of a woman will you understand life... and markets." Jhunjhunwala had said to the fake Jhunjhunwala.
Magal has been an ardent follower of the billionaire business magnate and had followed almost eevry interview and write up Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has put forth in the media. Magal had told Rakesh Jhunjhunwala that he wanted to be a writer. "Write books and help people. The moment I have a plot ready in my head, I'll drop everything and write a book," he said.
According tot he report, Jhunjhunwala found Magal so funny that he saved his number as 'Aditya Joker' on his phone. "You are a natural joker. You have a talent for humour," he said.
Magal had told Jhunjhunwala that he would love to write his autobiography if he ever considered writing one. The investor was hesitant. "Why should we self-glorify? Let's see when it comes to that."
Funnily enough, when leaving Magal had asked Jhunjhunwala tips on which stocks to invest in. "I'd be foolish not to ask you for investment advice. But then I'm not a pretty girl and you are not tipsy," Magal had said. To this Jhunjhunwala did leave a reply, "Buy (bleep) ."
