You are getting an ass to run a horse's race..: Hardeep Singh Puri on Rahul Gandhi | Watch2 min read . 11:17 AM IST
You are getting an ass to run a horse's race...They really deserve to do some serious introspection, says Hardeep Singh Puri
You are getting an ass to run a horse's race...They really deserve to do some serious introspection, says Hardeep Singh Puri
Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the Congress leader was disqualified from Lok Sabha after he was convicted by a Surat Court in a defamation case.
Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the Congress leader was disqualified from Lok Sabha after he was convicted by a Surat Court in a defamation case.
On Opposition's protest over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says, “...You are getting an ass to run a horse's race...They really deserve to do some serious introspection...People of India would judge them for what they are...Fight Court's action in the Court, you are invoking Mahabharat and Savarkar."
On Opposition's protest over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says, “...You are getting an ass to run a horse's race...They really deserve to do some serious introspection...People of India would judge them for what they are...Fight Court's action in the Court, you are invoking Mahabharat and Savarkar."
In a press conference last wee, the Union minister said, "If any individual goes outside the country he has the freedom to speak but along with that freedom comes what I call the need to have a sense of responsibility. We are the world's oldest democracy but Mr Gandhi goes to UK and says Indian democracy is facing an attack on the basic structure."
In a press conference last wee, the Union minister said, "If any individual goes outside the country he has the freedom to speak but along with that freedom comes what I call the need to have a sense of responsibility. We are the world's oldest democracy but Mr Gandhi goes to UK and says Indian democracy is facing an attack on the basic structure."
The Union minister said Rahul Gandhi should apologise for his statement. He also hit back at the Congress, reminding them that it was under the Indira Gandhi regime that civil liberties were curbed.
The Union minister said Rahul Gandhi should apologise for his statement. He also hit back at the Congress, reminding them that it was under the Indira Gandhi regime that civil liberties were curbed.
The Union minister said he (Rahul Gandhi) hails China's Belt and Road Initiative as a visionary step. "Does he know that China's BRI goes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir?... His grandmother invoked Article 356, 150 times to suspend and dismiss legitimately elected state governments," he added.
The Union minister said he (Rahul Gandhi) hails China's Belt and Road Initiative as a visionary step. "Does he know that China's BRI goes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir?... His grandmother invoked Article 356, 150 times to suspend and dismiss legitimately elected state governments," he added.
Congress leaders will intensify their protest against the Centre over the Adani issue and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP from Lok Sabha wearing black clothes.
Congress leaders will intensify their protest against the Centre over the Adani issue and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP from Lok Sabha wearing black clothes.
Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has said the Congress leader can never be Veer Savarkar even in his "best dreams" as it required strong determination and love for the country.
Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has said the Congress leader can never be Veer Savarkar even in his "best dreams" as it required strong determination and love for the country.
Thakur was responding to repeated assertions by Rahul Gandhi that Savarkar was an "apologist" of the British colonisers and that he would never express any regret for criticising the BJP-led government.
Thakur was responding to repeated assertions by Rahul Gandhi that Savarkar was an "apologist" of the British colonisers and that he would never express any regret for criticising the BJP-led government.
"Dear Shri Gandhi, you can never be SAVARKAR even in your best dreams because being Savarkar requires strong determination, love for Bharat, selflessness and commitment," the senior BJP leader said on Twitter on Sunday.
"Dear Shri Gandhi, you can never be SAVARKAR even in your best dreams because being Savarkar requires strong determination, love for Bharat, selflessness and commitment," the senior BJP leader said on Twitter on Sunday.