'You are lying,' says Musk as Ralph Nader claims he took govt grant for Tesla
Elon Musk was responding to a tweet by American activist Ralph Nader, who said that Tesla was started with a US government welfare grant
Elon Musk on Saturday tweeted that funding for Tesla came from his proceeds from Paypal, and from Series A funding in 2004 until Series C in 2007. Musk further said that the company's first government funding came only in 2010 from a loan under the vehicle efficiency lending program.
