‘You are missed beyond measure Pappa’, Tina Ambani, the wife of Dhirubai Ambani's son Anil Ambani wrote on her Instagram page remembering her father-in-law on his 90th birth anniversary.
Former Indian actress, Tina Ambani is married to Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani. She is actively involved in many foundations and charities. Many of these were established in the memory of her in-laws, Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani.
“You are missed beyond measure Pappa. But when we close our eyes, gather our thoughts and look for inspiration, there you are, unfailingly! Thank you for the memories and the motivation to empower us to be the best we can be." Tina Ambani wrote on her Instagram post.
Dhirubhai Ambani, the business tycoon who founded the Reliance Industries was born on 28 December, 1932. Ambani took Reliance public in 1977 and was worth US$2.9 billion in 2002 upon his death. In 2016, he was honoured posthumously with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour for his contributions to trade and industry.
Dhirubhai Ambani, who was a known risk-taker, believed in building yarn inventories to increase profit. Dhirubhai had started "Majin" in partnership with Champaklal Damani, his cousin,after returning from Yemen. Majin was to import polyester yarn and export spices to Yemen.
In 1966 he formed Reliance Commercial Corporation, after ending his partnership with Champaklal Damani. This later became Reliance Industries on 8 May 1973.
He launched the brand Vimal during this time which sold polyester materials for saris, shawls, suits, and dresses.
Meanwhile, Dhirubhai's son, Mukesh Ambani, who took over the reins of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) after the sudden demise of his legendary industrialist father Dhirubhai Ambani, completes 20 years at the helm during which the company saw a 17-fold jump in revenues, 20-times surge in profit and has become a global conglomerate.
