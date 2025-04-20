‘You are tube lights’: Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over remarks against SC, CJI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday over his remarks against the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Referring to BJP leaders, Owaisi said, “You people are tube lights... Do you know what Article 142 (of the Constitution) is? It was framed by BR Ambedkar.”

Article 142 refers to the constitutional provision that empowers the Supreme Court to deliver complete justice in any matter before it.

He said BJP members have become so "radicalised that they are now threatening the judiciary with a religious war."

Owaisi's remarks came after controversial statements made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma regarding the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India.

What did Nishikant Dubey say? BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that the Supreme Court was "inciting religious wars" and questioned its authority. He suggested that Parliament should be closed if the Supreme Court was to make laws.

"The top court has only one aim: 'Show me the face, and I will show you the law'. The Supreme Court is going beyond its limits. If one has to go to the Supreme Court for everything, then Parliament and State Assembly should be shut," Dubey told ANI.

Referring to past court decisions, Dubey criticised the judiciary for its handling of issues like the decriminalisation of homosexuality and religious disputes.

"There was an Article 377 in which homosexuality was a big crime. The Trump administration has said that there are only two sexes in this world, either male or female...Whether it is Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, Jain or Sikh, all believe that homosexuality is a crime," Dubey said.

He added, "One fine morning, the Supreme Court said that we abolish this case...Article 141 says that the laws we make, the judgments we give, are applicable from the lower court to the Supreme Court. Article 368 states that Parliament has the authority to enact all laws, and the Supreme Court has the power to interpret the law."

"The top court is asking the President and Governor to tell what they have to do regarding the Bills. When the Ram Mandir, Krishna Janmabhoomi, or Gyanvapi issue arises, you (SC) say, 'Show us the paper'. Mughals ke aane ke baad jo Masjid banne hai unke liye keh raho ho paper kaha se dikhao," he added.

Dubey further alleged that the Supreme Court want to take this country towards "anarchy."

"How can you give direction to the appointing authority? The President appoints the Chief Justice of India. The Parliament makes the law of this country. You will dictate that Parliament?... How did you make a new law? In which law is it written that the President has to make a decision within three months? This means that you want to take this country towards anarchy. When the Parliament sits, there will be a detailed discussion on this," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader Dinesh Sharma stated that no one can "challenge" the President, as the President is "supreme."

"There is an apprehension among the public that when Dr BR Ambedkar wrote the Constitution, the rights of the Legislative and Judiciary were clearly written...According to the Constitution of India, no one can direct the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The President has already given her assent to it. No one can challenge the President, as the President is supreme," Sharma told ANI.

However, the BJP on Saturday issued a statement distancing itself from the remarks made by Dubey and Sharma, saying that the party "completely rejects" their statements. Both MPs have been asked to refrain from making such comments in the future.

BJP' JP Nadda distances himself from MP's remarks BJP chief and Union minister JP Nadda post on X, saying, “The BJP has nothing to do with the statements made by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the Chief Justice of the country.”

“These are their personal statements, but the BJP neither agrees with such statements nor does it ever support such statements,” Nadda's post read.

“The BJP completely rejects these statements,” he said, adding that the party "has always respected the judiciary and gladly accepted its orders and suggestions.

Nadda said he instructed both of BJP leades "and everyone else not to make such statements."