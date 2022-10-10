'You become PM again'..Narendra Modi remembers Mulayam Singh Yadav's remarks

PM Modi described Mulayam Singh Yadav's death as a 'huge loss' for the country and said that he shared a very special bond with the veteran leader.
Campaigning in Gujarat for the upcoming Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 10 October took some moments to share memories of veteran Uttar Pradesh politician Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died this morning at 82.
PM Modi described Mulayam Singh Yadav's death as a 'huge loss' for the country and said that he shared a very special bond with the veteran leader.
Both PM Modi and Mulayam Singh were, for a few years, Chief Ministers at the same time.
While addressing a rally in Bharuch, PM Modi said, "When we were both Chief Ministers, we felt a lot of affinity for each other."
Remembering his old days, PM Modi said that when was nominated by the BJP as presumptive Prime Minister in 2013, he called and spoke with several opposition leaders. the Samajwadi Party founder was among them from who he sought the blessings.
“I remember Mulayam Singh's blessings and words of advice, which remain special to me," said the PM.
Modi also recalled the former Union Minister's words in parliament in 2019, when the later wished him by saying that PM Modi returned to power.
The former Samajwadi Party leader stunned the opposition ranks in 2019 when he said in the last session of the previous Lok Sabha before the general election: "I want to congratulate the PM for he tried to move ahead taking everyone along. I hope all members win and return, and you (PM Modi) become Prime Minister again."
PM Modi was among the first to post his condolences on Twitter, when Akhilesh Yadav shared the news.
"Mulayam Singh Yadav ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest," he tweeted.
Earlier in the day, Mulayam Singh Yadav died after days in the ICU at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.
