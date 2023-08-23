comScore
You can be a crorepati with Narendra Modi government's this incentive scheme. Details here

 1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 09:48 AM IST Livemint

Narendra Modi's 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' scheme offers cash prizes from ₹10,000 to ₹1 crore for uploading GST invoices. Launching on September 1 in six states and Union Territories.

You can be a crorepati with govt's this reward scheme: The incentive scheme offers cash prizes from ₹10,000 to ₹1 crore.
Want to be a crorepati? Narendra Modi-govt's 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' invoice incentive scheme can help you in becoming one. The government will launch the 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' invoice incentive scheme on September 1, starting with six states and Union Territories. Invoice incentive scheme allows to earn cash prizes on upload of GST invoices, CBIC tweeted. The 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' mobile app will be made available on both IOS and Android platforms, PTI reported.

Here is all you need to know about the 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' invoice incentive scheme

1)The incentive scheme offers cash prizes from 10,000 to 1 crore.

2)The scheme will be launched in the states of Assam, Gujarat, and Haryana; and the UTs of Puducherry, Daman & Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. 

3) All invoices issued by Goods and Services Tax (GST) registered suppliers to consumers will be eligible for the 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' scheme.

4) Under which monthly and quarterly draws of lots will be made and winners will be eligible for cash reward prizes beginning from 10,000 to up to 1 crore

5) According to a report in PTI, the minimum purchase value for the invoice to be considered for the lucky draw is 200 and individuals can upload a maximum of 25 invoices in a month beginning September 1.

-With inputs from PTI

 

Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 09:48 AM IST
