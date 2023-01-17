It is hard to imagine, but now you can buy an entire island for the price of a flat in Mumbai or Delhi. As per reports, a volcanic island known as Iguana Island in Central America is up for sale for just 376,627 pounds ( ₹3.76 crore).

Surrounded by pristine bluey-green waters and outside the ‘hurricane belt’ (the bit of the Caribbean prone to tropical storms and hurricanes) it consists of five acres of land, a house and much, much more.

Private Islands Inc, the real-estate website, which has put up an ad for its sale, mentions, "Iguana Island features a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house with wraparound porch, dining room, bar and living area, plus additional accommodations for staff on the other side of the island, all built to modern standards by an American developer."

"Clear blue-green water dominates sight lines in all directions, and the region's spectacular sunrises and sunsets make the views all the more dramatic at daybreak and nightfall," reads the description on Private Islands Inc.

However, the island is not completely cut-off from the world as as WiFi, phone and TV signals are available.

The agency also mentions, there is plenty of room to build a swimming pool and a helipad. A fishing dock is also present on the west of the island.

Moreover, the long-term island crew, including on-site manager and caretakers, is also eager to continue working for the new owners of Iguana Island. The owner has reduced the rate of the property due to a death in his family.