News
You can part-own a jet, with a policy nudge from the government
Summary
- While demand for private jets surged during covid, it retreated thereafter
The government hopes more people will take to co-owning and flying by private jets once it frames clearer, and friendlier rules on fractional ownership of aircraft, potentially helping a nascent industry take off.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more