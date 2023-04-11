‘You can run, but…’, Punjab Police to Amritpal Singh after aide's arrest | Video

‘You can run, but…’, Punjab Police to Amritpal Singh after aide's arrest | Video2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 02:48 PM IST
- The Waris Punjab De leader's aide Papalpreet Singh was arrested by the Punjab police on Monday 10 April. Papalpreet had been lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail on Tuesday
Papalpreet Singh, the close aide of pro-Khalistan radical preacher and leader of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Amritpal Singh, was arrested by the Punjab police on 10 April, Monday. The aide has been brought to Assam's Dibrugarh on Tuesday and lodged in the central jail, Assam police said.
