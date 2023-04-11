Home / News / India /  ‘You can run, but…’, Punjab Police to Amritpal Singh after aide's arrest | Video
‘You can run, but…’, Punjab Police to Amritpal Singh after aide's arrest | Video

2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 02:48 PM IST Livemint
Dibrugarh: Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh, who was arrested by Punjab Police on Monday, being taken to Dibrugarh prison, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI)Premium
Dibrugarh: Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh, who was arrested by Punjab Police on Monday, being taken to Dibrugarh prison, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI)

  • The Waris Punjab De leader's aide Papalpreet Singh was arrested by the Punjab police on Monday 10 April. Papalpreet had been lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail on Tuesday

Papalpreet Singh, the close aide of pro-Khalistan radical preacher and leader of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Amritpal Singh, was arrested by the Punjab police on 10 April, Monday. The aide has been brought to Assam's Dibrugarh on Tuesday and lodged in the central jail, Assam police said.

The Punjab police on Tuesday shared a video post on micro-blogging site Twitter, confirming the arrest of Papalpreet Singh. In the Tweet post they wrote, ""You can run, but you can't hide from the long arm of the law" Punjab Police #arrested Papalpreet Singh, main associate of #AmritpalSingh We urge citizens to maintain peace & harmony in the region"

Papalpreet Singh is considered a mentor of the radical preaxher Amritpal Singh. An image of Papalpreet had surfaced earlier last month aiding Amritpal in escaping the Punjab Police. 

Papalpreet was nabbed in Amritsar district on Monday and booked under the National Security Act.

Papalpreet lodged in Dibrugarh jail

Papalpreet was brought to Dibrugarh from Delhi by a Punjab police team and escorted to the Dibrugarh central jail from the airport amidst tight security.

Meanwhile, a team of three lawyers from Punjab - Bhagwant Singh Siyalka, Mandeep Singh Siddhu and Rohit Sharma met the eight members of the outfit 'Waris Punjab De' already in the jail here, officials said.

The first batch of the four arrested members of the outfit were shifted here by the Punjab Police on 19 March.

On 21 March, three others, including Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh, also detained under the National Security Act (NSA), were brought to Dibrugarh, around 2,500 km away from Punjab.

Besides, Papalpreet and Harjit Singh, the other members of the outfit lodged in the jail since last March are Daljeet Kalsi, Basant Singh, Gurmeet Singh Bhukanwala, Bhagwant Singh alias 'Pradhan Mantri' Bajeka, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal and Gurinder Pal Singh.

The Punjab Police had recently launched a massive crackdown in the northern state, arresting several supporters of Amritpal Singh, the chief of the pro-Khalistan outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

The crackdown on the outfit began weeks after Amritpal and his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested associate.

Amritpal and his associates have been booked in several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants .

