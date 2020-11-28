You can share your ideas for Budget 2021-22 with government. Here's the process

The portal opened on November 15. It will remain open for two more days till November 30, i.e., Monday.

In order to make the Annual Budget 2021-22 consultations more "participatory and democratic by taking it closer to the people of India", the government has launched an online portal on MyGov platform to receive ideas for the budget. General public in their individual capacity need to register on MyGov.in to submit their ideas for Budget 2021-22. As equal beneficiaries, here is a chance to make your opinion count and be a part of the budget making process. The portal opened on November 15. It will remain open for two more days till November 30, i.e., Monday.

The suggestions will be presented in the Parliament in the upcoming session. Ministry of Finance tweeted to invite general public to share their views and opinion wit the Government for the Budget next year. Here's the tweet:

The suggestions will be presented in the Parliament in the upcoming session. Ministry of Finance tweeted to invite general public to share their views and opinion wit the Government for the Budget next year. Here's the tweet:

Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance year over year invites suggestions from the public to make the Budget-making process participative and inclusive. This year too, the Ministry looks forward to hearing from you about your suggestions for the Union Budget which will be presented in the Parliament in the upcoming session.

To share your views, you need to login to the MyGov.inPortal. Once your login, it will ask your personal details such as name, your state, email id, mobile number, category, and type of budget idea-- tax relate or others. You can type your ideas for the Budget 2021-22 in not more than 500 words and click on Submit.

