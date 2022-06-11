Aadhaar-related services, like linking your phone number to Aadhaar, updating other information etc, can soon be done in the comfort of your home as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is gearing up to provide doorstep services. This means that you will not be required to visit the Aadhaar Seva Kendra for availing these services.

The UIDAI is currently training 48,000 India Post Payment Bank postmen on the same. Following the training, they will bring Aadhaar services to your home.

As per reports, up to 1.5 lakh postal officers will be trained in 2 phases. Officials said, the postmen are also trained to reach out to more people across the ID and enrol them in the Aadhaar programme, which is a part of UIDAI's expansion plan.

UIDAI will equip postmen with the appropriate digital equipment, including a desktop or laptop-based Aadhar kit, so that they can update Aadhaar card holders' information or enrol children for Aadhaar number issuance. “The UIDAI is making all necessary preparations to guarantee a seamless implementation of the strategy," officials informed.

Apart from that, roughly 13,000 banking correspondents now employed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's Common Service Centre will also be enrolled by the UIDAI for the same.

The UIDAI also plans to create an Aadhaar Sewa Kendra in each of the country's 755 districts so that all of the information may be updated as quickly as possible.